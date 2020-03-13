Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)

The shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on July 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VCTR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 11, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that VCTR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.6725 while ending the day at $12.93. During the trading session, a total of 505821.0 shares were traded which represents a -258.76% decline from the average session volume which is 140990.0 shares. VCTR had ended its last session trading at $15.20. VCTR 52-week low price stands at $12.98 while its 52-week high price is $24.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.52%. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.14% to reach $19.44/share. It started the day trading at $14.30 and traded between $12.29 and $12.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DX’s 50-day SMA is 17.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.50. The stock has a high of $20.34 for the year while the low is $13.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 878034.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.64%, as 758,271 VCTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 330.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more DX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 32,303 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,303,131 shares of DX, with a total valuation of $39,383,540. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,904,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Dynex Capital Inc. shares by 12.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,182,709 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -169,682 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. which are valued at $20,224,324. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Dynex Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,843 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 601,654 shares and is now valued at $10,288,283. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Dynex Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.