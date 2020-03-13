Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS), OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

The shares of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $24 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verso Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 12, 2019, to Neutral the VRS stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by BWS Financial in its report released on August 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that VRS is Buy in its latest report on December 20, 2017. BWS Financial thinks that VRS is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.13 while ending the day at $11.40. During the trading session, a total of 727016.0 shares were traded which represents a -136.81% decline from the average session volume which is 307010.0 shares. VRS had ended its last session trading at $13.24. Verso Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VRS 52-week low price stands at $9.61 while its 52-week high price is $23.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verso Corporation generated 42.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.04%. Verso Corporation has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.98% to reach $3.37/share. It started the day trading at $1.66 and traded between $1.40 and $1.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPK’s 50-day SMA is 1.5800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8100. The stock has a high of $2.91 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.57%, as 84.04M VRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.58% of OPKO Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OPK shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,844,802 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,172,883 shares of OPK, with a total valuation of $55,759,325. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OPK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,077,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by 27.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,898,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,853,461 shares of OPKO Health Inc. which are valued at $26,847,504. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 746,610 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,973,669 shares and is now valued at $8,960,504. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of OPKO Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.