Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)

The shares of The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Stars Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that TSG is Neutral in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that TSG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.49 while ending the day at $16.89. During the trading session, a total of 3.82 million shares were traded which represents a -119.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. TSG had ended its last session trading at $20.76. TSG 52-week low price stands at $12.59 while its 52-week high price is $26.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Stars Group Inc. generated 628.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.92%. The Stars Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.75% to reach $16.17/share. It started the day trading at $5.6099 and traded between $4.80 and $5.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXTN’s 50-day SMA is 6.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.88. The stock has a high of $18.58 for the year while the low is $4.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.86%, as 1.14M TSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.75% of Exterran Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 354.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Chai Trust Co LLC bought more EXTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Chai Trust Co LLC purchasing 1,472,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,104,191 shares of EXTN, with a total valuation of $31,131,374. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EXTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,852,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Exterran Corporation shares by 3.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,928,604 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -109,857 shares of Exterran Corporation which are valued at $14,935,880. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Exterran Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 748,322 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,446,691 shares and is now valued at $12,478,124. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Exterran Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.