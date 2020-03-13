Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT), Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ:RCEL)

The shares of GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GTT Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. Craig Hallum was of a view that GTT is Buy in its latest report on June 24, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that GTT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.35 while ending the day at $8.41. During the trading session, a total of 936996.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.55% decline from the average session volume which is 657300.0 shares. GTT had ended its last session trading at $11.40. GTT Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 GTT 52-week low price stands at $4.67 while its 52-week high price is $43.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GTT Communications Inc. generated 41.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. GTT Communications Inc. has the potential to record -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ:RCEL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.13% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.2113 and traded between $4.72 and $5.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCEL’s 50-day SMA is 9.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.51. The stock has a high of $11.07 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.77%, as 1.28M GTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Avita Medical Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 522.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.28% over the last six months.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… meanwhile bought more RCEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $621,337 worth of shares.