Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC), 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

The shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ellington Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sandler O’Neill advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2017, to Buy the EFC stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on February 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. Maxim Group was of a view that EFC is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that EFC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 09, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.60 while ending the day at $11.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -66.43% decline from the average session volume which is 662870.0 shares. EFC had ended its last session trading at $14.80. Ellington Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $527.65 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.66, with a beta of 0.48. EFC 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $19.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.27%. Ellington Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Sidoti also rated FLWS as Upgrade on May 24, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FLWS could surge by 46.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.33% to reach $25.14/share. It started the day trading at $15.1204 and traded between $13.41 and $13.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLWS’s 50-day SMA is 15.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.01. The stock has a high of $21.77 for the year while the low is $12.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.02%, as 3.17M EFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.53% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.82, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 617.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more FLWS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -69,009 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,554,772 shares of FLWS, with a total valuation of $46,088,087. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC meanwhile bought more FLWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,096,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares by 3.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,788,424 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,315 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. which are valued at $32,263,169. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,583,001 shares and is now valued at $28,557,338. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.