Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB), Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that DB is Underweight in its latest report on August 10, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DB is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.40 while ending the day at $5.53. During the trading session, a total of 16.41 million shares were traded which represents a -123.2% decline from the average session volume which is 7.35 million shares. DB had ended its last session trading at $6.51. DB 52-week low price stands at $6.40 while its 52-week high price is $11.16.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 111.25%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.50. Barclays also rated LILA as Upgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that LILA could surge by 54.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.27% to reach $21.36/share. It started the day trading at $11.48 and traded between $9.71 and $9.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LILA’s 50-day SMA is 17.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.42. The stock has a high of $21.90 for the year while the low is $11.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 488693.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.16%, as 453,703 DB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.31% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 183.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Genesis Investment Management LLP sold more LILA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Genesis Investment Management LLP selling -77,372 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,332,021 shares of LILA, with a total valuation of $80,780,118.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,916,469 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,753 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. which are valued at $44,184,505. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.