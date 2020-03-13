Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Concho Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Equal-Weight the CXO stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Citigroup was of a view that CXO is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that CXO is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $98.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.52 while ending the day at $39.53. During the trading session, a total of 5.77 million shares were traded which represents a -156.55% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. CXO had ended its last session trading at $46.32. Concho Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CXO 52-week low price stands at $34.20 while its 52-week high price is $124.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Concho Resources Inc. generated 70.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.1%. Concho Resources Inc. has the potential to record 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.87% to reach $17.57/share. It started the day trading at $9.2959 and traded between $8.10 and $8.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 13.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.02. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $9.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.84%, as 9.41M CXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.02% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,366,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,671,055 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $65,443,975. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,544,579 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Sonos Inc. shares by 65.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 885,810 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $25,844,984. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 165,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,718,500 shares and is now valued at $19,831,490. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.