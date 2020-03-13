Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP), Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

The shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $62 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coca-Cola European Partners plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Liberum Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.20 while ending the day at $39.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.62 million shares were traded which represents a -159.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. CCEP had ended its last session trading at $45.92. Coca-Cola European Partners plc currently has a market cap of $18.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 0.32. Coca-Cola European Partners plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CCEP 52-week low price stands at $45.58 while its 52-week high price is $58.94.

The Coca-Cola European Partners plc generated 429.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR also rated FET as Downgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $0.20 suggesting that FET could surge by 89.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.07% to reach $2.19/share. It started the day trading at $0.2788 and traded between $0.2192 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FET’s 50-day SMA is 1.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.78. The stock has a high of $6.62 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.36%, as 2.86M CCEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.23% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 825.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -64.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.70% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,780,775 shares of FET, with a total valuation of $13,869,005. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,871,941 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,651,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -532,497 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which are valued at $4,408,357. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,518,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,000,372 shares and is now valued at $3,120,290. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.