Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

The shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BHP Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Liberum Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Liberum was of a view that BBL is Hold in its latest report on July 24, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that BBL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $42.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.641 while ending the day at $24.41. During the trading session, a total of 4.71 million shares were traded which represents a -175.54% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. BBL had ended its last session trading at $28.81. BHP Group currently has a market cap of $72.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.24, with a beta of 1.04. BHP Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BBL 52-week low price stands at $28.31 while its 52-week high price is $51.87.

The BHP Group generated 15.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. BHP Group has the potential to record 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. BofA/Merrill also rated AMG as Downgrade on July 30, 2019, with its price target of $85 suggesting that AMG could surge by 42.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.08% to reach $87.69/share. It started the day trading at $55.42 and traded between $50.2501 and $50.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMG’s 50-day SMA is 80.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.80. The stock has a high of $115.75 for the year while the low is $58.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.33%, as 2.25M BBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 121.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 807.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. bought more AMG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. purchasing 454,676 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,140,160 shares of AMG, with a total valuation of $612,302,835. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $328,581,269 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares by 59.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,936,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,467,999 shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. which are valued at $296,104,508. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,100,720 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,686,764 shares and is now valued at $126,878,388. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.