Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.31 while ending the day at $2.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.94 million shares were traded which represents a -155.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. BBAR had ended its last session trading at $3.28. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. currently has a market cap of $758.26 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.03, with a beta of 0.95. BBAR 52-week low price stands at $3.04 while its 52-week high price is $12.58.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.58%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has the potential to record 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $66. Barclays also rated MMP as Upgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $69 suggesting that MMP could surge by 43.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.12% to reach $67.75/share. It started the day trading at $41.23 and traded between $37.68 and $38.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMP’s 50-day SMA is 59.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.75. The stock has a high of $67.75 for the year while the low is $39.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.23%, as 4.65M BBAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.52, while the P/B ratio is 3.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more MMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -1,113,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,920,669 shares of MMP, with a total valuation of $923,022,494. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $687,253,412 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,937,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,678 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $542,117,082. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 510,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,092,230 shares and is now valued at $441,431,147. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.