Mixed Analyst Attention: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of vTv Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 10, 2018, to Hold the VTVT stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2018. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on February 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that VTVT is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that VTVT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.90 while ending the day at $1.96. During the trading session, a total of 506315.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.46% incline from the average session volume which is 911610.0 shares. VTVT had ended its last session trading at $2.43. VTVT 52-week low price stands at $1.23 while its 52-week high price is $4.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The vTv Therapeutics Inc. generated 1.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -136.36%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $133. BMO Capital Markets also rated FTNT as Reiterated on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $138 suggesting that FTNT could surge by 41.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $87.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.80% to reach $130.04/share. It started the day trading at $85.29 and traded between $75.81 and $75.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTNT’s 50-day SMA is 111.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.10. The stock has a high of $121.82 for the year while the low is $68.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.68%, as 3.54M VTVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.15% of Fortinet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.91, while the P/B ratio is 9.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FTNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -47,468 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,138,442 shares of FTNT, with a total valuation of $1,749,149,391. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $780,241,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Fortinet Inc. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,794,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,582 shares of Fortinet Inc. which are valued at $591,358,604. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Fortinet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,506,488 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,750,888 shares and is now valued at $586,935,629. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of Fortinet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.