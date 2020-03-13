Mixed Analyst Attention: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

The shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Northcoast was of a view that SFM is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SFM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.27 while ending the day at $13.32. During the trading session, a total of 3.54 million shares were traded which represents a -78.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. SFM had ended its last session trading at $16.07. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.23, with a beta of 0.36. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SFM 52-week low price stands at $14.51 while its 52-week high price is $24.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. generated 85.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.37%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $8.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.36% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.00 and $6.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRMD’s 50-day SMA is 6.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.48. The stock has a high of $10.70 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 202128.36 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.93%, as 210,072 SFM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Repro Med Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 346.67, while the P/B ratio is 22.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 326.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Horton Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,176,013 shares of KRMD, with a total valuation of $98,625,705. First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more KRMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,465,913 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Repro Med Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.