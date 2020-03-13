Mixed Analyst Attention: Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

The shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Solar Capital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Neutral the SLRC stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $22.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that SLRC is Market Perform in its latest report on October 04, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that SLRC is worth Mkt Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.89 while ending the day at $14.23. During the trading session, a total of 682859.0 shares were traded which represents a -291.41% decline from the average session volume which is 174460.0 shares. SLRC had ended its last session trading at $16.86. SLRC 52-week low price stands at $16.46 while its 52-week high price is $21.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Solar Capital Ltd. generated 436.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.32%. Solar Capital Ltd. has the potential to record 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) is now rated as Sector Weight. Craig Hallum also rated TRMB as Reiterated on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that TRMB could surge by 40.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.60% to reach $45.67/share. It started the day trading at $32.25 and traded between $26.55 and $27.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRMB’s 50-day SMA is 42.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.85. The stock has a high of $46.67 for the year while the low is $32.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.89%, as 3.41M SLRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.31% of Trimble Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.27, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TRMB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -8,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,642,377 shares of TRMB, with a total valuation of $933,401,044. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TRMB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $828,203,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Trimble Inc. shares by 3.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,014,681 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 490,732 shares of Trimble Inc. which are valued at $632,259,606. In the same vein, Parnassus Investments increased its Trimble Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 784,810 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,359,400 shares and is now valued at $448,469,112. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Trimble Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.