Mixed Analyst Attention: PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

The shares of PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $52 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PROS Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Buy the PRO stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PRO is Buy in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Stifel thinks that PRO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $73.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.45 while ending the day at $30.56. During the trading session, a total of 677423.0 shares were traded which represents a -111.23% decline from the average session volume which is 320710.0 shares. PRO had ended its last session trading at $36.80. PROS Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 PRO 52-week low price stands at $36.67 while its 52-week high price is $75.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PROS Holdings Inc. generated 306.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.85%. PROS Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated SUN as Initiated on July 19, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that SUN could surge by 49.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.37% to reach $34.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.68 and traded between $16.37 and $17.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUN’s 50-day SMA is 29.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.16. The stock has a high of $34.09 for the year while the low is $20.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 513970.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.14%, as 771,675 PRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Sunoco LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 423.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -746,418 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,563,058 shares of SUN, with a total valuation of $393,639,458. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more SUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,474,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, Duff & Phelps Investment Manageme… decreased its Sunoco LP shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 666,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,000 shares of Sunoco LP which are valued at $18,001,980. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Sunoco LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 592,153 shares and is now valued at $16,005,896. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Sunoco LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.