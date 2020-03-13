Mixed Analyst Attention: Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

The shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kohl’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Market Perform the KSS stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Jefferies was of a view that KSS is Hold in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that KSS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 9.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.00 while ending the day at $23.01. During the trading session, a total of 7.79 million shares were traded which represents a -106.16% decline from the average session volume which is 3.78 million shares. KSS had ended its last session trading at $28.45. Kohl’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 KSS 52-week low price stands at $28.08 while its 52-week high price is $75.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kohl’s Corporation generated 490.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.35%. Kohl’s Corporation has the potential to record 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.42% to reach $9.67/share. It started the day trading at $5.10 and traded between $4.31 and $5.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CENX’s 50-day SMA is 6.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.54. The stock has a high of $9.91 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.20%, as 8.18M KSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.03% of Century Aluminum Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CENX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 252,921 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,309,610 shares of CENX, with a total valuation of $42,395,738. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,386,617 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by 3.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,686,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,440 shares of Century Aluminum Company which are valued at $32,983,805. In the same vein, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,809,802 shares and is now valued at $22,096,852. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Century Aluminum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.