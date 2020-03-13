Mixed Analyst Attention: First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

The shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Majestic Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. National Bank Financial was of a view that AG is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 26, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AG is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.40 while ending the day at $5.64. During the trading session, a total of 7.81 million shares were traded which represents a -52.52% decline from the average session volume which is 5.12 million shares. AG had ended its last session trading at $6.57. AG 52-week low price stands at $5.48 while its 52-week high price is $12.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The First Majestic Silver Corp. generated 118.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.33% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.1316 and $1.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRNT’s 50-day SMA is 1.9900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3800. The stock has a high of $4.38 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.15%, as 3.28M AG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 739.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more CRNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -454,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,666,700 shares of CRNT, with a total valuation of $6,196,723. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more CRNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,739,189 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Wilshire Securities Managem… decreased its Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares by 5.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,388,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -81,230 shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. which are valued at $2,346,624. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,212,543 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 850,613 shares and is now valued at $1,437,536. Following these latest developments, around 21.70% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.