Mixed Analyst Attention: Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

The shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 01, 2019, to Neutral the CW stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 135. William Blair was of a view that CW is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that CW is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $85.40 while ending the day at $85.47. During the trading session, a total of 592037.0 shares were traded which represents a -156.77% decline from the average session volume which is 230570.0 shares. CW had ended its last session trading at $104.11. Curtiss-Wright Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.44, with a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CW 52-week low price stands at $102.81 while its 52-week high price is $149.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Curtiss-Wright Corporation generated 391.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.68%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has the potential to record 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.82% to reach $38.30/share. It started the day trading at $7.20 and traded between $5.8201 and $6.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEQP’s 50-day SMA is 26.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.61. The stock has a high of $40.00 for the year while the low is $6.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.24%, as 2.34M CW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.17% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 653.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -67.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more CEQP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -30,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,915,659 shares of CEQP, with a total valuation of $123,282,334. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more CEQP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,943,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares by 23.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,514,266 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -761,876 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP which are valued at $52,397,303. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 235,959 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,223,108 shares and is now valued at $46,329,571. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.