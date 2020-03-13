Mixed Analyst Attention: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP), Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

The shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that ELP is Neutral in its latest report on March 27, 2018. Citigroup thinks that ELP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.30 while ending the day at $10.76. During the trading session, a total of 936447.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.65% decline from the average session volume which is 739410.0 shares. ELP had ended its last session trading at $12.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL currently has a market cap of $3.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 0.45. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ELP 52-week low price stands at $8.60 while its 52-week high price is $18.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL generated 511.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.57% to reach $13.80/share. It started the day trading at $5.98 and traded between $5.21 and $5.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DFIN’s 50-day SMA is 9.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.06. The stock has a high of $16.20 for the year while the low is $6.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.47%, as 1.97M ELP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.43% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 263.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 385,140 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,936,657 shares of DFIN, with a total valuation of $42,948,916. Simcoe Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more DFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,710,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Century Investment Manag… increased its Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares by 26.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,231,091 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 667,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. which are valued at $28,110,492. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,022,431 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,245,770 shares and is now valued at $19,538,199. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.