Mixed Analyst Attention: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

The shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Outperform the BPY stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.88 while ending the day at $12.00. During the trading session, a total of 8.02 million shares were traded which represents a -326.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. BPY had ended its last session trading at $14.29. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 BPY 52-week low price stands at $14.03 while its 52-week high price is $21.22.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.03%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 18, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.1588 and traded between $0.105 and $0.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCEP’s 50-day SMA is 0.2500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3500. The stock has a high of $0.94 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 131450.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 83.69%, as 241,462 BPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.53% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 200.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Advisors, Inc. (Oklahoma) bought more MCEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Advisors, Inc. (Oklahoma) purchasing 20,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 98,134 shares of MCEP, with a total valuation of $20,608.

Similarly, CWM LLC decreased its Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which are valued at $8,463. Following these latest developments, around 19.26% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.