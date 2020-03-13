Mixed Analyst Attention: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

The shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Sell the ATRA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. ROTH Capital was of a view that ATRA is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Stifel thinks that ATRA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.05 while ending the day at $8.15. During the trading session, a total of 853596.0 shares were traded which represents a -31.19% decline from the average session volume which is 650660.0 shares. ATRA had ended its last session trading at $9.96. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.40 ATRA 52-week low price stands at $9.74 while its 52-week high price is $41.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. generated 74.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.69% to reach $9.17/share. It started the day trading at $2.85 and traded between $1.96 and $2.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SELB’s 50-day SMA is 3.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.18. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.89%, as 1.75M ATRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.42% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 731.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.77% over the last six months.

Ecor1 Capital LLC meanwhile bought more SELB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,390,804 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares by 108.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,416,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,298,851 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $17,667,308. In the same vein, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… increased its Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,313,629 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,413,629 shares and is now valued at $13,654,516. Following these latest developments, around 15.80% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.