Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $80 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the SPB stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on November 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 64. Raymond James was of a view that SPB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that SPB is worth Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $40.78 while ending the day at $41.05. During the trading session, a total of 679437.0 shares were traded which represents a -31.13% decline from the average session volume which is 518130.0 shares. SPB had ended its last session trading at $49.14. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SPB 52-week low price stands at $45.04 while its 52-week high price is $66.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. generated 142.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.81 and traded between $0.62 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 1.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.19. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $0.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.73%, as 29.47M SPB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.67% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.88% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.