Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

The shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $45 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Underweight the MIC stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $41. SunTrust was of a view that MIC is Hold in its latest report on February 22, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that MIC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.73 while ending the day at $27.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -156.46% decline from the average session volume which is 729950.0 shares. MIC had ended its last session trading at $34.33. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 31.02, with a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 MIC 52-week low price stands at $32.47 while its 52-week high price is $45.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation generated 358.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -86.67%. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has the potential to record 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Craig Hallum also rated IMMR as Reiterated on August 02, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that IMMR could surge by 63.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.98% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.02 and traded between $4.42 and $4.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMMR’s 50-day SMA is 7.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.61. The stock has a high of $10.74 for the year while the low is $5.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.79%, as 1.65M MIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.51% of Immersion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 235.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.70% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Raging Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,832,445 shares of IMMR, with a total valuation of $33,778,791.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Immersion Corporation shares by 39.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,004,434 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 564,365 shares of Immersion Corporation which are valued at $14,010,994. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Immersion Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,104 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,997,842 shares and is now valued at $13,964,916. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Immersion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.