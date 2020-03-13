Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.58 while ending the day at $1.58. During the trading session, a total of 955467.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.27% decline from the average session volume which is 530010.0 shares. HEPA had ended its last session trading at $2.09. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.10 HEPA 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $23.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.89% to reach $10.39/share. It started the day trading at $3.33 and traded between $2.87 and $3.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTTR’s 50-day SMA is 7.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.61. The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $3.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.86%, as 2.55M HEPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.83% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 72.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 393.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -48.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.58% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,191,331 shares of WTTR, with a total valuation of $105,243,652. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,115,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Select Energy Services Inc. shares by 6.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,216,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 204,086 shares of Select Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $20,908,446. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Select Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 34,387 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,075,805 shares and is now valued at $19,992,733. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Select Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.