Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

The shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aqua Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the AQMS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. National Securities was of a view that AQMS is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that AQMS is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -32.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.402 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -11.41% decline from the average session volume which is 902600.0 shares. AQMS had ended its last session trading at $0.63. Aqua Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 AQMS 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $4.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aqua Metals Inc. generated 7.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Aqua Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BTIG Research also rated CERS as Upgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that CERS could surge by 49.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.34% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.52 and traded between $3.93 and $4.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CERS’s 50-day SMA is 4.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.80. The stock has a high of $6.64 for the year while the low is $3.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.66%, as 8.88M AQMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Cerus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.23% over the last six months.

This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,300,000 shares of CERS, with a total valuation of $58,082,000.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cerus Corporation shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,665,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,279 shares of Cerus Corporation which are valued at $54,822,490. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Cerus Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,220,778 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,765,054 shares and is now valued at $50,192,378. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Cerus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.