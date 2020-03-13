Is There A Value in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) And Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

The shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that WSG is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.10 while ending the day at $2.13. During the trading session, a total of 693092.0 shares were traded which represents a -96.75% decline from the average session volume which is 352270.0 shares. WSG had ended its last session trading at $2.60. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WSG 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wanda Sports Group Company Limited generated 133.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Deutsche Bank also rated RCL as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that RCL could surge by 77.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -31.78% to reach $134.67/share. It started the day trading at $39.56 and traded between $29.01 and $30.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCL’s 50-day SMA is 107.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 112.72. The stock has a high of $135.32 for the year while the low is $40.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.18%, as 5.82M WSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.34% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RCL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 97,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,281,850 shares of RCL, with a total valuation of $1,470,043,559. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $740,874,502 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by 158.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,565,820 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,256,795 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. which are valued at $688,777,586. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,720 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,324,053 shares and is now valued at $669,337,102. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.