Is There A Value in Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) And Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

The shares of Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $90 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Square Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Buy the SQ stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $90. Credit Suisse was of a view that SQ is Outperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Stephens thinks that SQ is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $52.9701 while ending the day at $53.57. During the trading session, a total of 19.22 million shares were traded which represents a -111.65% decline from the average session volume which is 9.08 million shares. SQ had ended its last session trading at $62.44. Square Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 87.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.30, with a beta of 2.66. Square Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SQ 52-week low price stands at $54.41 while its 52-week high price is $87.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Square Inc. generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.29%. Square Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.41% to reach $49.27/share. It started the day trading at $36.77 and traded between $32.81 and $33.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLPI’s 50-day SMA is 45.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.18. The stock has a high of $50.99 for the year while the low is $36.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.40%, as 2.67M SQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.29, while the P/B ratio is 3.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GLPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 368,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,691,993 shares of GLPI, with a total valuation of $1,326,341,327. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more GLPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $633,743,117 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,862,391 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,906 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. which are valued at $485,223,006. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 565,227 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,260,813 shares and is now valued at $413,680,517. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.