Is There A Value in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) And Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

The shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Portland General Electric Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 59. Sidoti was of a view that POR is Neutral in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Mizuho thinks that POR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $44.68 while ending the day at $45.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -138.03% decline from the average session volume which is 619330.0 shares. POR had ended its last session trading at $54.09. Portland General Electric Company currently has a market cap of $4.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.04, with a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 POR 52-week low price stands at $49.79 while its 52-week high price is $63.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Portland General Electric Company generated 30.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.59%. Portland General Electric Company has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is now rated as In-line. BTIG Research also rated GTLS as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that GTLS could surge by 72.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.48% to reach $92.31/share. It started the day trading at $28.99 and traded between $25.04 and $25.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTLS’s 50-day SMA is 62.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.40. The stock has a high of $95.66 for the year while the low is $30.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.20%, as 3.76M POR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.84% of Chart Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 518.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -54.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GTLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 116,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,066,939 shares of GTLS, with a total valuation of $288,410,168. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GTLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $209,091,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Chart Industries Inc. shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,462,973 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,955 shares of Chart Industries Inc. which are valued at $140,192,423. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Chart Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 117,721 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,886,822 shares and is now valued at $107,397,908. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Chart Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.