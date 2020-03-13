Is There A Value in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) And Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

The shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kimco Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Neutral the KIM stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. CapitalOne was of a view that KIM is Equal Weight in its latest report on October 23, 2019. Compass Point thinks that KIM is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 20 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $12.72. During the trading session, a total of 9.74 million shares were traded which represents a -133.12% decline from the average session volume which is 4.18 million shares. KIM had ended its last session trading at $14.85. Kimco Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.46, with a beta of 0.74. KIM 52-week low price stands at $14.81 while its 52-week high price is $21.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Kimco Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Barrington Research also rated LAUR as Reiterated on May 14, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that LAUR could surge by 42.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.55% to reach $24.14/share. It started the day trading at $15.59 and traded between $13.62 and $13.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAUR’s 50-day SMA is 19.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.17. The stock has a high of $21.66 for the year while the low is $14.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.58%, as 3.55M KIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.71% of Laureate Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 189.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LAUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,440,428 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,753,261 shares of LAUR, with a total valuation of $238,485,981. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LAUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,694,781 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by 8.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,316,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 557,713 shares of Laureate Education Inc. which are valued at $136,810,584. In the same vein, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 567,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,812,634 shares and is now valued at $108,696,256. Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Laureate Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.