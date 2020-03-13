Is There A Value in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) And Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

The shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cara Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Laidlaw advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2019, to Buy the CARA stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that CARA is Overweight in its latest report on September 21, 2018. Jefferies thinks that CARA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.01 while ending the day at $11.04. During the trading session, a total of 857638.0 shares were traded which represents a -43.99% decline from the average session volume which is 595620.0 shares. CARA had ended its last session trading at $13.43. Cara Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 CARA 52-week low price stands at $12.63 while its 52-week high price is $27.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cara Therapeutics Inc. generated 18.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.2%. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.06% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.53 and traded between $6.93 and $8.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 7.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.21. The stock has a high of $12.80 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.36%, as 4.26M CARA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.85% of Compugen Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 596.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 113.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 283,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,975,310 shares of CGEN, with a total valuation of $81,406,062. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,920,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Compugen Ltd. which are valued at $9,977,000. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,104 shares and is now valued at $8,590,233. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.