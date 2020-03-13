Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA), Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)?

The shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $15 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Under Armour Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Neutral the UAA stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $21. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that UAA is Underperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that UAA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 20 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.59 while ending the day at $9.69. During the trading session, a total of 7.11 million shares were traded which represents a -2.87% decline from the average session volume which is 6.91 million shares. UAA had ended its last session trading at $11.38. Under Armour Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 0.90. Under Armour Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 UAA 52-week low price stands at $10.63 while its 52-week high price is $27.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Under Armour Inc. generated 788.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Under Armour Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is now rated as Underweight. SunTrust also rated NWL as Upgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that NWL could surge by 45.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.09% to reach $20.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.96 and traded between $11.26 and $11.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWL’s 50-day SMA is 18.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.51. The stock has a high of $20.99 for the year while the low is $12.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.22%, as 20.15M UAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.64% of Newell Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NWL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 730,039 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,682,343 shares of NWL, with a total valuation of $689,448,552.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Newell Brands Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,264,806 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -153,952 shares of Newell Brands Inc. which are valued at $466,985,957. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its Newell Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,423 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,315,254 shares and is now valued at $390,614,369. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Newell Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.