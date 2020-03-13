Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)?

The shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay LNG Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on November 21, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that TGP is Outperform in its latest report on September 09, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.76 while ending the day at $9.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -213.29% decline from the average session volume which is 342690.0 shares. TGP had ended its last session trading at $10.77. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $719.23 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.18, with a beta of 1.44. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TGP 52-week low price stands at $10.20 while its 52-week high price is $16.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Teekay LNG Partners L.P. generated 200.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.29%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has the potential to record 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.31% to reach $29.80/share. It started the day trading at $14.64 and traded between $12.37 and $12.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGM’s 50-day SMA is 17.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.35. The stock has a high of $22.95 for the year while the low is $8.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.23%, as 2.09M TGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.90% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 365.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NGM shares, increasing its portfolio by 349.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,511,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,944,172 shares of NGM, with a total valuation of $35,072,863. Royal Bank of Canada (Channel Isl… meanwhile sold more NGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,846,889 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 164.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 416,196 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 258,925 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $7,508,176. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 246,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 376,673 shares and is now valued at $6,795,181. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.