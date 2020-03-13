Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)?

The shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Perion Network Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2014. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Standpoint Research in its report released on September 12, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Needham was of a view that PERI is Hold in its latest report on August 07, 2014. The Benchmark Company thinks that PERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.92 while ending the day at $5.22. During the trading session, a total of 589121.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.33% decline from the average session volume which is 485570.0 shares. PERI had ended its last session trading at $6.20. Perion Network Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PERI 52-week low price stands at $2.51 while its 52-week high price is $9.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Perion Network Ltd. generated 36.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.27%. Perion Network Ltd. has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.31% to reach $21.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.164 and traded between $8.20 and $8.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAN’s 50-day SMA is 15.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.08. The stock has a high of $20.96 for the year while the low is $9.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.29%, as 3.14M PERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of Dana Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 83,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,038,964 shares of DAN, with a total valuation of $230,640,302. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,151,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by 18.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,997,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,070,436 shares of Dana Incorporated which are valued at $100,630,535. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 613,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,848,183 shares and is now valued at $84,096,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Dana Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.