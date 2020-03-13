Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG), Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)?

The shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penske Automotive Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $51. Guggenheim was of a view that PAG is Neutral in its latest report on September 21, 2018. SunTrust thinks that PAG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $34.19 while ending the day at $34.44. During the trading session, a total of 536019.0 shares were traded which represents a -67.96% decline from the average session volume which is 319140.0 shares. PAG had ended its last session trading at $40.03. Penske Automotive Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.02, with a beta of 1.22. Penske Automotive Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PAG 52-week low price stands at $39.94 while its 52-week high price is $53.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Penske Automotive Group Inc. generated 28.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Penske Automotive Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on July 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Needham also rated VCYT as Initiated on July 02, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that VCYT could surge by 40.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.02% to reach $33.20/share. It started the day trading at $22.135 and traded between $19.24 and $19.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VCYT’s 50-day SMA is 26.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.28. The stock has a high of $31.18 for the year while the low is $20.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.60%, as 3.86M PAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.03% of Veracyte Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 424.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold more VCYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC selling -52,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,771,959 shares of VCYT, with a total valuation of $93,129,668. William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more VCYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,234,944 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Veracyte Inc. shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,565,429 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,790 shares of Veracyte Inc. which are valued at $88,030,442. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Veracyte Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 176,275 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,172,670 shares and is now valued at $78,333,222. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Veracyte Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.