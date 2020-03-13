Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)?

The shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Overweight the HTZ stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Goldman was of a view that HTZ is Sell in its latest report on February 15, 2018. Macquarie thinks that HTZ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.91 while ending the day at $7.01. During the trading session, a total of 12.26 million shares were traded which represents a -247.44% decline from the average session volume which is 3.53 million shares. HTZ had ended its last session trading at $8.21. HTZ 52-week low price stands at $7.25 while its 52-week high price is $20.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -312.5%. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.83% to reach $43.50/share. It started the day trading at $31.92 and traded between $28.49 and $28.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCP’s 50-day SMA is 40.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.30. The stock has a high of $44.65 for the year while the low is $28.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 56.09%, as 1.18M HTZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of TC PipeLines LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.61, while the P/B ratio is 3.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 373.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Energy Income Partners LLC bought more TCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Energy Income Partners LLC purchasing 286,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,425,884 shares of TCP, with a total valuation of $319,762,298. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more TCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $291,674,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its TC PipeLines LP shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,466,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,184 shares of TC PipeLines LP which are valued at $245,415,364. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its TC PipeLines LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,647,004 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,647,004 shares and is now valued at $100,453,802. Following these latest developments, around 23.97% of TC PipeLines LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.