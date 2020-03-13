Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO)?

The shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $55 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2019, to Buy the HLF stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on January 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that HLF is Buy in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Jefferies thinks that HLF is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.96 while ending the day at $24.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -49.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. HLF had ended its last session trading at $29.31. HLF 52-week low price stands at $28.64 while its 52-week high price is $57.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. generated 839.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.81%. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has the potential to record 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $22.49 and traded between $18.13 and $18.81 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $26.59 for the year while the low is $22.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30938.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -81.36%, as 5,767 HLF shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.92%.

