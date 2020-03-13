Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)?

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGAL is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GGAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $20.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.45 while ending the day at $8.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -5.17% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $10.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 1.32. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $9.53 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.17% to reach $7.88/share. It started the day trading at $0.6023 and traded between $0.5251 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JE’s 50-day SMA is 1.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.31. The stock has a high of $4.42 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.99%, as 4.67M GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.52% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 657.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.77% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 44.03% of Just Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.