Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)?

The shares of Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Everspin Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2017, to Strong Buy the MRAM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.27.

The shares of the company added by 17.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.91 while ending the day at $2.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -1051.73% decline from the average session volume which is 128060.0 shares. MRAM had ended its last session trading at $2.25. Everspin Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 MRAM 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $9.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Everspin Technologies Inc. generated 14.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.76%.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.58% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.08 and traded between $0.9002 and $0.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WATT’s 50-day SMA is 1.6600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9300. The stock has a high of $6.79 for the year while the low is $1.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.07%, as 5.74M MRAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.34% of Energous Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 770.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WATT shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 187,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,749,232 shares of WATT, with a total valuation of $2,396,448. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WATT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,578,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Energous Corporation shares by 3.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 543,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,500 shares of Energous Corporation which are valued at $744,985. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Energous Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,493 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 427,491 shares and is now valued at $585,663. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Energous Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.