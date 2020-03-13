Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)?

The shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $13 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Sell the COTY stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on June 04, 2019. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Stifel was of a view that COTY is Hold in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Citigroup thinks that COTY is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.02 while ending the day at $6.30. During the trading session, a total of 7.07 million shares were traded which represents a -32.21% decline from the average session volume which is 5.35 million shares. COTY had ended its last session trading at $7.44. Coty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 COTY 52-week low price stands at $7.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coty Inc. generated 339.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.85%. Coty Inc. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Morgan Stanley also rated NXGN as Downgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that NXGN could surge by 40.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.17% to reach $15.25/share. It started the day trading at $10.61 and traded between $7.45 and $9.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXGN’s 50-day SMA is 14.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.25. The stock has a high of $21.12 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.05%, as 1.55M COTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.63, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 329.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more NXGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -9,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,041,574 shares of NXGN, with a total valuation of $118,263,788. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NXGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,407,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares by 7.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,099,273 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -406,522 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $66,698,491. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,890 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,518,055 shares and is now valued at $32,936,159. Following these latest developments, around 16.50% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.