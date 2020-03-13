Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)?

The shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $12 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNH Industrial N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CNHI is Sell in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that CNHI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.30 while ending the day at $6.37. During the trading session, a total of 3.36 million shares were traded which represents a -43.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.34 million shares. CNHI had ended its last session trading at $7.49. CNH Industrial N.V. currently has a market cap of $8.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 1.23. CNHI 52-week low price stands at $7.39 while its 52-week high price is $11.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNH Industrial N.V. generated 4.17 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. CNH Industrial N.V. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.18% to reach $6.97/share. It started the day trading at $3.45 and traded between $2.79 and $2.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME’s 50-day SMA is 5.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.36. The stock has a high of $24.81 for the year while the low is $2.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.87%, as 11.03M CNHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.52% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 470,106 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,815,320 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $44,076,600. Prentice Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,608,320 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.