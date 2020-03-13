Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)?

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.70. Barclays was of a view that CCO is Overweight in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that CCO is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9901 while ending the day at $0.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.4 million shares were traded which represents a -71.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $1.22. CCO 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $5.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 398.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 816.67%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on July 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. ROTH Capital also rated TBIO as Initiated on June 18, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TBIO could surge by 56.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.88% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $8.36 and traded between $7.00 and $8.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TBIO’s 50-day SMA is 7.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.12. The stock has a high of $14.34 for the year while the low is $6.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.90%, as 5.23M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.88% of Translate Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 252.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.23% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,544,239 shares of TBIO, with a total valuation of $132,985,332. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more TBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,925,046 worth of shares.

Similarly, RTW Investments LP increased its Translate Bio Inc. shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,304,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 156,180 shares of Translate Bio Inc. which are valued at $25,050,445. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Translate Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,625 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,954,176 shares and is now valued at $22,392,654. Following these latest developments, around 18.47% of Translate Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.