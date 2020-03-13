Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)?

The shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $27 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Hold the ALLO stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. BTIG Research was of a view that ALLO is Buy in its latest report on August 09, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that ALLO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.06 while ending the day at $21.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -201.01% decline from the average session volume which is 659170.0 shares. ALLO had ended its last session trading at $25.05. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.50 ALLO 52-week low price stands at $21.25 while its 52-week high price is $33.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allogene Therapeutics Inc. generated 175.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.83%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Pivotal Research Group also rated UNFI as Reiterated on October 03, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that UNFI could surge by 22.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.56% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.10 and traded between $5.055 and $5.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNFI’s 50-day SMA is 7.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.61. The stock has a high of $14.44 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.52%, as 10.03M ALLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.23% of United Natural Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more UNFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 271,130 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,715,808 shares of UNFI, with a total valuation of $49,921,278. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,244,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its United Natural Foods Inc. shares by 9.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,398,639 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -444,451 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. which are valued at $28,459,194. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Natural Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 784,196 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,390,669 shares and is now valued at $21,937,628. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of United Natural Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.