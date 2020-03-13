Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)?

The shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $160 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allegiant Travel Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Neutral the ALGT stock while also putting a $126 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $182. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 186. Barclays was of a view that ALGT is Underweight in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Cowen thinks that ALGT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 169.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $178.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $98.7301 while ending the day at $102.55. During the trading session, a total of 747067.0 shares were traded which represents a -270.79% decline from the average session volume which is 201480.0 shares. ALGT had ended its last session trading at $119.97. Allegiant Travel Company currently has a market cap of $1.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.19. Allegiant Travel Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ALGT 52-week low price stands at $115.00 while its 52-week high price is $183.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Allegiant Travel Company generated 136.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.99%. Allegiant Travel Company has the potential to record 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.74% to reach $8.38/share. It started the day trading at $2.14 and traded between $1.88 and $1.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARAY’s 50-day SMA is 3.2200 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1700. The stock has a high of $4.96 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.18%, as 2.51M ALGT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.81% of Accuray Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 661.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ARAY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -13,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,886,829 shares of ARAY, with a total valuation of $17,454,448. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… meanwhile bought more ARAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,036,863 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Accuray Incorporated shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,926,313 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,804 shares of Accuray Incorporated which are valued at $14,606,518. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Accuray Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 309,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,612,986 shares and is now valued at $13,677,503. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Accuray Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.