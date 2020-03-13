Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)?

The shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $51 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Lease Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Outperform the AL stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $52. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AL is Buy in its latest report on March 09, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -26.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.105 while ending the day at $22.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -320.44% decline from the average session volume which is 937790.0 shares. AL had ended its last session trading at $30.91. Air Lease Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.29, with a beta of 1.81. AL 52-week low price stands at $30.57 while its 52-week high price is $49.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Lease Corporation generated 338.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.38%. Air Lease Corporation has the potential to record 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.19% to reach $16.62/share. It started the day trading at $9.99 and traded between $8.60 and $8.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCAU’s 50-day SMA is 13.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.66. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $10.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.26%, as 16.47M AL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.02% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.88, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FCAU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,079,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,912,116 shares of FCAU, with a total valuation of $782,626,723. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more FCAU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $689,002,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,854,707 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,132,589 shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. which are valued at $433,592,555. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 376,457 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,015,520 shares and is now valued at $410,713,069.