Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)?

The shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenaris S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Outperform the TS stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Cowen was of a view that TS is Market Perform in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Goldman thinks that TS is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.23 while ending the day at $10.47. During the trading session, a total of 6.82 million shares were traded which represents a -150.91% decline from the average session volume which is 2.72 million shares. TS had ended its last session trading at $12.19. Tenaris S.A. currently has a market cap of $6.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.98, with a beta of 1.27. Tenaris S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TS 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $30.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenaris S.A. generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.69%. Tenaris S.A. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.20 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTEC’s 50-day SMA is 0.3800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2600. The stock has a high of $7.99 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 807074.44 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.04%, as 604,983 TS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more NTEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 683.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 3,515,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,030,000 shares of NTEC, with a total valuation of $1,204,970. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NTEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $816,649 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC increased its Intec Pharma Ltd. shares by 13.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 304,295 shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. which are valued at $747,500. In the same vein, Meitav DS Provident & Pension Ltd… increased its Intec Pharma Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 304,124 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,416,322 shares and is now valued at $722,480. Following these latest developments, around 17.64% of Intec Pharma Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.