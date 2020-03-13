Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET), Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.90.

The shares of the company added by 34.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.97 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 734146.0 shares were traded which represents a -210.78% decline from the average session volume which is 236230.0 shares. SFET had ended its last session trading at $1.36. SFET 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $94.28.

The Safe-T Group Ltd generated 1.08 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is now rated as Underweight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OPI as Upgrade on June 28, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that OPI could surge by 31.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.53% to reach $33.60/share. It started the day trading at $26.25 and traded between $23.01 and $23.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPI’s 50-day SMA is 32.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.10. The stock has a high of $35.95 for the year while the low is $23.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.35%, as 1.68M SFET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.64% of Office Properties Income Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 300.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 339,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,385 shares of OPI, with a total valuation of $219,476,635. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,380,965 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Office Properties Income Trust shares by 6.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,475,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -163,608 shares of Office Properties Income Trust which are valued at $72,110,936. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Office Properties Income Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 563,001 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,021,086 shares and is now valued at $58,874,235. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Office Properties Income Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.