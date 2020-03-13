Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)?

The shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the OLLI stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $94. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Loop Capital was of a view that OLLI is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that OLLI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $71.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.625 while ending the day at $39.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -26.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. OLLI had ended its last session trading at $46.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 OLLI 52-week low price stands at $44.44 while its 52-week high price is $103.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. generated 10.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -73.17%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.25% to reach $23.82/share. It started the day trading at $9.16 and traded between $8.25 and $8.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MT’s 50-day SMA is 15.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.78. The stock has a high of $24.19 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.38%, as 12.21M OLLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.16% of ArcelorMittal shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more MT shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,580,363 shares of MT, with a total valuation of $108,399,191. Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more MT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,990,790 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ArcelorMittal shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,493,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,669 shares of ArcelorMittal which are valued at $35,655,134. In the same vein, Luminus Management LLC decreased its ArcelorMittal shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,008,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,259,144 shares and is now valued at $32,305,759. Following these latest developments, around 44.80% of ArcelorMittal stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.