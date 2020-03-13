Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)?

The shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGL Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Neutral the NGL stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Guggenheim was of a view that NGL is Buy in its latest report on December 04, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that NGL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.95 while ending the day at $3.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.24 million shares were traded which represents a -50.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. NGL had ended its last session trading at $3.52. NGL Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NGL 52-week low price stands at $2.72 while its 52-week high price is $15.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGL Energy Partners LP generated 12.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. NGL Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.00% to reach $5.16/share. It started the day trading at $2.26 and traded between $2.03 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEG’s 50-day SMA is 3.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.35. The stock has a high of $5.42 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 76.57%, as 3.31M NGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Aegon N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more AEG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -670,822 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 114,191,707 shares of AEG, with a total valuation of $385,967,970. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile bought more AEG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,582,828 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Management Group, Inc. decreased its Aegon N.V. shares by 14.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,539,397 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -941,765 shares of Aegon N.V. which are valued at $18,723,162. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Aegon N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 823,151 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,217,646 shares and is now valued at $14,255,643. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Aegon N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.