Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)?

The shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medical Properties Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 14, 2019, to Neutral the MPW stock while also putting a $19.50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on August 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Stifel was of a view that MPW is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. SunTrust thinks that MPW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.545 while ending the day at $16.73. During the trading session, a total of 7.72 million shares were traded which represents a -79.18% decline from the average session volume which is 4.31 million shares. MPW had ended its last session trading at $19.60. MPW 52-week low price stands at $16.83 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.43%. Medical Properties Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated ACST as Initiated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that ACST could surge by 87.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.86% to reach $2.52/share. It started the day trading at $0.38 and traded between $0.30 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACST’s 50-day SMA is 0.8800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5900. The stock has a high of $3.08 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.76%, as 1.15M MPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.39% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.30% of Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.