Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH)?

The shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $88 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LivaNova PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2019, to Buy the LIVN stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2018. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 135. Stifel was of a view that LIVN is Buy in its latest report on June 08, 2018. Needham thinks that LIVN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $53.06 while ending the day at $53.88. During the trading session, a total of 861908.0 shares were traded which represents a -108.19% decline from the average session volume which is 414010.0 shares. LIVN had ended its last session trading at $62.65. LivaNova PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 LIVN 52-week low price stands at $60.44 while its 52-week high price is $99.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LivaNova PLC generated 61.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.0%. LivaNova PLC has the potential to record 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.04% to reach $24.67/share. It started the day trading at $16.49 and traded between $14.26 and $14.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPH’s 50-day SMA is 21.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.76. The stock has a high of $24.89 for the year while the low is $14.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 545880.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.73%, as 509,143 LIVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.09, while the P/B ratio is 2.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 275.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SPH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -146,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,208,495 shares of SPH, with a total valuation of $160,640,247.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares by 13.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,004,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -153,900 shares of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. which are valued at $19,667,713. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 815,827 shares and is now valued at $15,965,734. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.