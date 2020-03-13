Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)?

The shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $210 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $220. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 190. UBS was of a view that LH is Buy in its latest report on January 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $205.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $136.53 while ending the day at $136.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -140.49% decline from the average session volume which is 793530.0 shares. LH had ended its last session trading at $158.99. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently has a market cap of $13.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.37, with a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LH 52-week low price stands at $140.53 while its 52-week high price is $196.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings generated 337.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.39%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has the potential to record 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) is now rated as Outperform. UBS also rated PPD as Initiated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that PPD could surge by 34.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.95% to reach $32.95/share. It started the day trading at $24.50 and traded between $19.64 and $21.65 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.23 for the year while the low is $25.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 986617.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.42%, as 972,608 LH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.29% of PPD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.37%.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PPD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.